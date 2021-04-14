LIVERMORE — About 1% of Livermore’s buildings have been identified as historical or potentially historical, including sites like Hagemann Ranch, the Carnegie Library, Robertson Park’s rodeo grounds and the original Concannon winery building.
The properties were identified during Monday night’s council meeting, where councilmembers passed a resolution to update the city’s earlier resolutions and documents for what might be considered historical sites in the city. The updates included adding history related to indigenous peoples and other cultures that lived in the Livermore Valley before the city incorporated.
The unanimous vote to essentially modernize previous preservation rules followed an extensive study of properties built before 1975. The study found that 13,700 other properties were not considered to have historic value. Buildings younger than 50 years were not surveyed.
The council vote revised the city’s “Certificate of Appropriateness” standards to clarify its historic preservation procedures — including how to apply them when reviewing authorizations for demolitions, rehabilitation and maintenance of historic properties. The revisions apply to about 290 properties in Livermore; they would allow the city and council to deny demolitions of historical sites and encourage rehabilitation.
The Downtown Specific Plan, which had its own rules to preserve history, also will come under the standards to create consistency throughout the city.
According to city reports, Livermore has for years worked on standards for preserving history, creating its first historic site inventory in 1988. That list focused on First Street and the city’s core; it included Ravenswood and Hagemann Ranch.
In 2004, the city and architectural historians created another list adopted by the city council. In 2010, the council adopted historic review standards that applied to structures more than 50 years old. City officials decided the time was right to update the rules.
With its action, the council updated its “historic context statement,” which covers the entire city for properties dating to 1839 when Robert Livermore settled on the Rancho Las Positas. The majority of the city’s historical context statement covers the entire city, putting properties into seven contexts: agriculture, transportation and infrastructure, residential, commercial, public and private institutions, ethnic-cultural development, and architecture and engineering.
The context statement also includes a description of the city’s early history, its early inhabitants, the Ohlone tribes, Spanish colonization, and Mexican rule, including the rancho land grants from the Mexican government, one of which Livermore purchased.
The inventory identified about 70 properties deemed historical and 220 others that are potentially historical. Key properties included Ravenswood, Hagemann Ranch, the Bank of Italy building, the old City Hall and jail building downtown, Foresters Hall, the Schenone Building, the Carnegie Library, Duarte Garage, the rodeo grounds at Robertson Park, and the original Concannon winery building. The new inventory also identified the Trevarno Road neighborhood as a historical district and the Almond Circle neighborhood as a potential historical district.
The updated preservation standards also would allow for the city’s planning commission to deny historical structure demolitions. Previously, only the Historic Preservation Commission could delay them.
The council approved the changes with a short discussion that primarily praised the study, approving the thorough examination of the city’s buildings.
Councilmember Trish Munro said 50 years did not seem long enough to consider history.
“Fifty years to me is 1971. That to me doesn’t feel very historic, but maybe I’m just getting old,” she said.
In other action, the council unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing xenophobia and anti-Asian racism that arose because of fears of the COVID-19 panic. The resolution affirmed the “commitment to the wellbeing and safety of Asian Pacific Islander communities” and reaffirmed its support of a “culture of welcome, inclusion, and respect.”
The Alameda County Mayor’s Conference adopted a similar resolution in March and called upon other counties and cities to do the same to reaffirm solidarity with API communities and commit to combating hate and improving health equity.