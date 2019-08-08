Livermore Indivisible, as part of their Civic Engagement Series, will host a special presentation by Cheryl Cook-Kallio about the separation of powers under the United States Constitution. Learn about the origins of the idea of checks and balances, how the Constitution's framers viewed its role, how it has evolved over the centuries and how it works in the present day. The presentation will be on Sunday, August 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Livermore Main Public Library, Rooms A and B, 1188 South Livermore Ave.
Former Pleasanton councilmember and Vice Mayor Cheryl Cook-Kallio is a James Madison Fellow in Constitutional studies and instructor of U.S. history and civic education. She has taught for 39 years in the Fremont Unified School District. Cook-Kallio currently serves as the State Coordinator for We The People/Project Citizen, a program by the Center for Civic Education (a non-profit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting enlightened and responsible citizens committed to democratic principles and actively engaged in the practice of democracy in the United States and other countries).
For more information, contact Mary at maryqkontrary@yahoo.com or visit https://livermoreindivisible.org.