The Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156, based at the Livermore Municipal Airport, flew the command-and-control aircraft last week during a test of the Civil Air Patrol’s airborne public address system.
The CAP test was activated by the National Weather Service as part of a tsunami warning communications test for Northern California.
The Civil Air Patrol, a civilian auxiliary of the Air Force, launched two of its distinctive red, white, and blue Cessna aircraft from Concord and Santa Rosa to fly the Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino county coastlines while broadcasting a test message. A third Cessna, flying out of Livermore, relayed radio messages between the two other CAP aircraft and the virtual mission base.
In addition to the airborne broadcast system, the National Weather Service and the coastal counties activated the national Emergency Alert System, telephone notification systems, a network of coastal sirens, and local law enforcement and emergency services personnel as part of the test.