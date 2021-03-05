In its meeting set for Monday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m., the Livermore City Council will hold a public hearing to consider modifying the municipal code by adopting the “2019 California Building Code, Matrix Adoption Table, Appendix O - Emergency Housing.”
State law mandates all local jurisdictions enforce the California State Building Standards in the construction and maintenance of all buildings and structures. These standards include provisions of the nationally recognized model Building, Fire, Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing Codes. These standards are updated on a tri-annual basis.
The city currently enforces the 2019 California Building Standards Code. Local amendments are permitted if they are no less restrictive than the State Code and are determined to be reasonably necessary in order to meet local climate, geographical, or topographical conditions. The proposed ordinance adopts Appendix O of the 2019 California Building Code. These appendices were developed by the California Building Standards Commission specifically to provide less restrictive requirements for temporary, movable structures to help address the State of California’s ongoing housing and shelter crisis. For the appendices to be applicable in Livermore, they must be adopted by the city through an ordinance.
To read the full agenda, visit https://www.cityoflivermore.net/civicax/filebank/documents/6014.
To watch the public meeting on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.
To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82633460269.
Or dial in at 699-900-6833 (ID#: 826 3346 0269)