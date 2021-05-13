The Eden Housing project is set to go before the Livermore City Council during a May 24, 7 p.m. meeting.
Mayor Bob Woerner stated at this week’s city council meeting that the council expects to hear comments about the 2.5-acre affordable housing project proposed for the downtown core, at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street. Woerner said that the meeting could extend beyond one day, because a large number of public speakers were expected to participate.
For information on how to participate, visit bit.ly/Indy_CouncilMeetings. The meeting will also be available for viewing only on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia.