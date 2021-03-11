To fill two vacant planning commission seats, the council will conduct interviews of six individuals in a special meeting, Monday, March 15, at 5 p.m.
The candidates are Stephen “Matt” Gilbert, Erik Bjorklund, Evan Branning, Farzdeep Singh, Daniel Leary and Neal Pann.
One will be appointed to a regular term ending March 1, 2025, and one to an unexpired term ending March 1, 2023.
To participate via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87136758287. Watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofLivermoreCalifornia. Or dial in to phone number 669-900-6833 (ID: 871 375 8287).