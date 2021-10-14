The Livermore City Council has imposed mandatory water-use restrictions for all outdoor irrigation, with a goal of reducing usage by 15% over last year, after declaring a Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency.
The following restrictions are now in effect:
Landscaping may be watered a maximum of three times per week. Properties with odd-numbered street addresses may only water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Properties with even-numbered addresses may only water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No watering is allowed on Sundays. No sprinkler irrigation is allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Watering is allowed at any time on approved days if a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, a hand-held container such as a watering can, or a drip-irrigation system is used.
The city said the restrictions would remain in place until water supplies recover, or until worsening conditions force the city to impose additional water-use restrictions. The restrictions apply to all Livermore property owners whether they get their water from Livermore Municipal Water or California Water Service. The last time Livermore imposed mandatory water-use restrictions was April 2014, and they remained in place until June 2016.
Livermore receives most of its water from Zone 7 Water Agency, which declared a Stage 2 emergency on Sept. 1, requiring all Zone 7 retailers to reduce usage by 15%.