The Alameda County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a drowning at Lake Del Valle in Livermore on Saturday, May 27 as Daniel Cullison, 26, of San Jose.
On May 27, 2023, at 3:51 PM, East Bay Regional Parks Marine Patrol Officers were flagged down by Cullison’s family on May 27 at approximately 3:51 p.m., saying he had entered the water to retrieve an oar and fallen into the water from the family’s boat. The incident occurred in a cove across the lake from the East Beach outside of the guarded area.