Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner this evening announced that the council will hear the public comments on the Eden Housing project — a 2.5-acre affordable housing project proposed for the city’s downtown core, at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street — tonight, May 24.
However, due to a large volume of public speakers, the meeting and the council’s decision on the project will adjourn to tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, beginning at 2 p.m.
“That way, we have plenty of time to carefully consider everything we’ve heard, and we’ll be fresh — we’ll be able to have good deliberations,” Woerner said.
When the councilmembers meet again tomorrow, they will not hear more public comments; they will only conduct deliberations, asking questions of staff prior to conducting a vote.