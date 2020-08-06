After observing a lack of social distancing, the City of Livermore today announced it will no longer host downtown street closures for outdoor dining as it’s done the past few weeks.
Noting that the closures did not achieve the intended results, which was to support the local businesses and promote public safety, the downtown streets will remain open to regular traffic this weekend, Aug. 8 to 9, and going forward until further notice.
Masks will also be enforced. City staff will be circulating downtown, reminding visitors to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distances. They will hand out disposable face coverings to those in need. Face coverings are required at all times, except when eating or drinking at an outdoor dining table.
Noncompliance with the face coverings order can result in a $100 citation for the first offense.
“Unfortunately, it was observed that the street closures were rarely used for social distancing and adversely affected the downtown businesses,” the city wrote on its Facebook page. “According to a recent survey of our Downtown businesses, only 1 out of 4 felt that the street closures were beneficial to their business, with a majority of the businesses reporting losses.”