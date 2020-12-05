Livermore Ford has donated more than 11,000 medical-grade face masks to the Livermore Joint Unified School District.
The donation is part of the Ford Motor Co’s pledge to provide more than 100 million face masks to schools and community groups across the country through 2021.
Dana Dodge, the school district’s child nutrition director, was among those who picked up the face masks at the dealership last week.
“Our staff interacts with the public daily as we provide meals to children in Livermore,” Dodge noted. “These masks will be greatly appreciated.”