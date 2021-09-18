Following the recent car crash involving six students from Livermore High School, Granada High students set aside friendly rivalry to support their peers with a unifying poster project.
The posters, which were hung up at Livermore High School (LHS) by Granada High School (GHS) leadership students on Tuesday, bore the message, “Two Schools, One Town.”
This project is in response to a car crash in which one LHS student was killed, and five others were injured when their car rolled down a 200-foot slope on Aug. 28.
“Due to the recent events of the car crash and one of our good friends passing away, we decided as a leadership class that we needed to come together and build a community between the two schools,” said Maggie Robinson, a junior at GHS who helped lead the project.
The two high schools have always had a friendly rivalry between their sports teams and students, as most schools do. However, the students said that at the end of the day community is more important than rivalry.
On the day after the crash, both schools came together for a candlelight vigil on the LHS football field. Hundreds of community members gathered to pray for the injured students and remember Hunter Diemert, who died in the crash.
“When anything like that happens in town, even though it wasn’t our (GHS) students, there’s a very big impact,” said Faith Byington, a GHS senior who also led the poster project. “Everybody knew somebody somehow that was involved, so it hit really hard.”
Tiffany Gatehouse, an English teacher and advisor at GHS, said that students seem to be coping okay with the recent events, but those who were closer to the situation are dealing with raw emotions as the community heals together.
“I can’t imagine how those at Livermore High are feeling — I imagine emotions are still high for many of them, which is why this project is so important,” said Gatehouse.
According to Gatehouse, when the poster idea was recommended in a leadership meeting, Maggie, Faith and a few other students stepped up to lead the project.
Down the road, they’re hoping to create T-shirts for each school and donate the proceeds to the families of the victims.
The purpose of the project was “to put the rivalry aside and acknowledge the hardship of everyone that’s affected by the accident,” said Faith. “It showed our solidarity.”
Students are still coping with the impact the crash had on the community, and the continued recovery of the students involved in the crash still weighs on their minds. However, Maggie, Faith and Gatehouse all agree that the tragedy has resulted in strengthened bonds between students and taught them how precious life is.
“I am so proud of how Granada students have stepped up and come together to try their best to be there for Livermore in such a challenging time,” said Gatehouse. “At the end of the day, we are all humans, and kindness and compassion matter more than school colors.”