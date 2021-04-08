The City of Livermore has hired an art firm to create a 10-year plan for a cultural arts vision for the town.
At its March 22 meeting, the city council approved a contract with design firm Art Builds Community (ABC) in an amount not to exceed $125,000. The contract includes a four-phase strategy to gather community input and present a cultural arts vision to the city next spring.
“It’s roughly a 12-month time frame, and they’ll be working in parallel paths to do research and outreach, revisiting the two of them and then working to marry them together,” said Adam Van de Water, director of innovation and economic development for the City of Livermore.
The decision came 14 years after the city adopted its last art plan, ArtsAlive! The plan resulted in the Bankhead Theater, the Downtown Cultural Arts District, the Public Arts Fund and many other projects. The city’s municipal code requires the Commission for the Arts to revisit the Livermore's art plans every five years, or as needed. Van de Water feels the time is right, despite concerns over the pandemic.
“There was some question of how we would conduct public outreach during the pandemic, but now is a good time,” he said. “We are into a phase where people are starting to emerge from over a year of sheltering in place and have more confidence in thinking ahead, so it’s a good time to think about the next 10 years of arts planning in Livermore.”
This process began in July of last year, when the commission sent out a request for proposal (RFP). After receiving only three responses, the commission updated its RFP to include a budget of $125,000 and received five responses by December. Of those five, the commission chose ABC for its experience in art planning, its exhaustive and varied community engagement process, and its creativity.
“We are really excited about working with Livermore, because of all the different kinds of industries and activities that happen in Livermore,” said Barbara Goldstein, founder and principal of ABC. “There is such an interesting combination of science and agriculture, and Livermore has such a lively downtown. We are excited to work with the city.”
Goldstein has worked in the arts for over three decades and began independently consulting in 2013. She and her team members will soon begin the first phase – benchmarking, forming focus groups and touring facilities. With the declining trend in COVID-19 cases in Alameda County, some of the planning processes may now happen in person.
“We will start with interviewing key stakeholders, whether they are people within the community, arts organizations, or artists,” she said. “Then we will move toward broader public outreach and move to where they are ... we will create opportunities where we can reach people as they do their everyday work and play and see where they would like to see art happen.”
The second phase of outreach will include efforts to reach underserved communities to ensure input is reflective of all corners of Livermore. Phase three will include synthesizing the gathered input and research to create an outline with emerging themes. Finally, writing and refining a plan will make up phase four.
During the four phases, ABC will update the city council and Commission for the Arts continuously and ask for feedback. Once the outreach has been completed and ABC’s iterative process has distilled all information, a plan with suggestions for types of art and locations for art – as desired by the Livermore community – will be created.
“We will be handing over a plan to Livermore with what we recommend should happen,” Goldstein said. “We aren’t the people who implement it. We are simply coming up with a plan Livermore will review, approve and implement.”
Van de Water said the city is looking forward to receiving broad-based and detailed community feedback.
“We know that a plan like this is only as good as the feedback received, so we want to have productive and iterative conversations with our arts community, our service providers, our businesses, our residents, our visitors, and really come up with a plan people will be proud of and lead to measurable results over the next decade of the arts in Livermore,” he said.
For more information on the city council’s resolution, see page 397 in the agenda packet at bit.ly/Indy_arts. For more information on ABC, visit www.artbuildscommunity.com.