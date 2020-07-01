Livermore Downtown Inc. announced Monday, June 29, that Foragers Market will be taking over the management of Livermore Downtown Farmers Markets.
Foragers Market is led by Harvindar Singh. Singh previously worked as a Whole Foods Market regional local forager for 10 years until 2016. He most recently spearheaded the re-launch of San Ramon’s new successful Farmers Market at City Center Bishop Ranch.
"Harv's commitment to building local food security and healthy communities through his curation style and various programs has become a huge draw," wrote Livermore Downtown Inc. in a statement.
The new Livermore Farmers Markets are slated to reopen Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m.; July through October at Carnegie Park, Third Street, between J and K streets. Year-Round Sunday Market will reopen July 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Second Street, between J and L streets.
Livermore Downtown Inc. continued to state, "We are excited to be better than ever with Markets that celebrate Livermore’s commitment to inclusion and diversity of all residents and visitors!"