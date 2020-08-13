The last day to review the City of Livermore’s virtual public open house and provide comments or questions will be Friday, Aug. 14.
The city released the Draft Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan for public review on June 23. The Draft Plan can be found at www.cityoflivermore.net/insp.
A presentation will be posted to the project website that details the project background, the related Valley Link rail project, and the key elements of the Draft Plan. The presentation will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the Draft Plan and submit comments and questions.
The virtual open house can be found at https://bit.ly/Indy_OpenHouse.
For questions, contact Ashley Vera, Associate Planner, City of Livermore at 925-960-4479 or email to asvera@cityoflivermore.net.