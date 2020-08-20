Livermore is the latest city in Alameda County to cap commissions that online meal delivery companies can charge for their services, following similar emergency orders in Oakland, Berkeley, Fremont and San Leandro.
The city’s emergency services director issued a temporary order last week limiting fees for app-based delivery services like Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub to a maximum of 15% of the menu price — the total order price before taxes, gratuities or any other fees. The order took effect immediately.
Livermore restaurateurs say they avoided food delivery agreements before the pandemic or grudgingly tolerated high commissions for delivery as a way to reach more customers. Then in March, emergency health orders forced dining rooms closed, suddenly eliminating an important source of profit for restaurants. Food delivery was no longer a luxury.
“This is a different thought,” said Jesus Orozco, co-owner of Casa Orozco Mexican restaurants in Livermore and Dublin. “People are stuck where they can’t come out and eat. We were hamstrung.”
Orozco and several other restaurant owners in the Tri-Valley banded together to seek help from elected leaders and formed what they call the Tri-Valley Restaurant Alliance.
They said some were struggling to meet basic operating costs and lacked bargaining power to negotiate better terms with the giant app-based delivery services. Already thin profit margins were being squeezed, they said.
“Restaurants are struggling at this time, and this measure could mean the difference between survival and shuttering our doors permanently,” the restaurant group wrote in a letter to the Livermore City Council last month.
The Aug. 12 order took effect immediately and is set to expire automatically when indoor dining for restaurants in Alameda County is allowed to resume. The order states restaurant operators surveyed by the city attested to increasing delivery fees from delivery services “looking to leverage their position during the COVID-19 emergency.”
Vice Mayor Bob Woerner asked City Manager Marc Roberts, who is also the emergency services director, to issue an order limiting commissions for delivery services to 15%. “
Having interacted with a lot of the restaurants, they’re barely hanging on and right now,” Woerner said. “I think the fees they’re having to pay is something like 30%, and that seems extremely high.”
Anti-gouging laws protect consumers and businesses from profiteering and unscrupulous business practices, but the laws do not provide specific protections in the market for food delivery services, according to the emergency order. The temporary price cap seeks to extend the state’s price gouging and unfair competition laws to also cover fees charged by online food delivery services.
A violation of the order is treated as a public nuisance infraction with fines starting at $100 for a first violation; $200 for the second violation within a calendar year; and $500 for a third and each subsequent violation within the year. Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala wrote in an email that he has heard the service providers have complied with similar orders in other Bay Area cities and he is unaware of any enforcement actions that have been taken.
Generally, enforcement is handled either by the Neighborhood Preservation Division of the Community Development Department or the Livermore Police Department, or a combined enforcement team consisting of members of each.
There are other civil and criminal remedies available that range from injunctive relief to misdemeanor prosecution, depending on the enforcement posture adopted by the city, Alcala wrote.
The order also gives restaurants the ability to enforce the order as private plaintiffs by seeking damages or an injunction in court. The prevailing party would be entitled to collect reasonable attorneys fees.
Food delivery service representatives said they are doing what they can to help the restaurants they work with.
DoorDash, for example, cut commissions in half for more than 150,000 restaurants in April and May.
“Merchant fees help pay for a variety of business costs to support all three sides of our marketplace, and a cap to our commissions means we may not be able to provide the level of quality customers expect from a delivery provider, pay Dashers meaningful earnings and drive volume and sales that are so important to restaurants right now,” a DoorDash spokesperson wrote by email.
A Postmates representative said the company privately negotiates commissions and works closely with restaurants to come up with custom agreements to deliver services restaurant partners ask it to provide.
“Commissions are not fees. They are the main source of revenue for our company, and they are how we pay for the services that we provide to businesses and our customers,” the representative wrote. “Arbitrarily setting on-demand delivery prices has real consequences that undermine our ability to operate, fund relief efforts and benefit programs for merchants, couriers and customers; and kills the whole industry’s ability to provide the services restaurants need to stay open during this national emergency.”