On July 22, the Livermore K9 Foundation donated to the Livermore Police Department a check for $10,248 for the purchase of their newest K9: Drax, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois who is partnered with Officer Rob Leiva. Drax and Officer Leiva recently completed K9 training and are now working on the streets of Livermore. Drax is trained in apprehension, narcotics and firearms recovery.
Since its 2017 start, the Livermore K9 Foundation’s mission has been to promote training, safety and the health of Livermore law enforcement K9’s throughout their career and retirement. Through local fundraisers and monetary donations, the foundation continues to support K9’s by paying for replacement dogs, community education, protective gear and equipment, and specialized schools along with medical expenses for retired K9’s.
“K9’s are not only a valuable tool for crime fighting, they are also great assets while building relationships within the community,” said Livermore K9 Foundation President Mary Hoblitzell. “The Livermore Police K9 Foundation is happy to be a part of such an important community endeavor, as the Livermore Police Department strives to build stronger community partnerships. We thank the community in advance, because without their support we would not be able to achieve such success.”
Visit livermorek9.org.