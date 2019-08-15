In partnership with Cal State-East Bay, the Livermore Lab Foundation has awarded computer science student Alan Noun a one-year scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunity at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Noun, 23, spent the summer on an internship in the LLNL Data Science Summer Institute, developing neural network models using synthetic imagery for geospatial analysis.
He was selected for the Foundation's first internship/scholarship by a team of Cal State, Foundation and LLNL leaders.
With his internship now over, Noun resumes classes at CSUEB and will soon start weekly interactions with LLNL mentors until graduation in May 2020.
The Foundation scholarship of $15,000 provides a research experience ensuring Noun will be better prepared to start a career appointment or graduate school.
“Having the opportunity to work with engineers and scientists on real-world projects will not only give me a whole new insight into the realm of computer science, but a breadth of knowledge I'd be unable to achieve alone,” he said.
Noun's extracurricular activities include work for Cal State’s Institute for STEM Education After-School scholarship/internship program.
He is an assistant teacher with an Oakland-based non-profit, Scientific Adventures for Girls, which aims to increase the number of women in STEM through school science enrichment.
He grew up in Modesto, well within the Bay Area tech industry’s sphere of influence. His dream job is to be a software engineer and work on cutting-edge technology, notably artificial intelligence.
“My uncle was always building computers, so I had exposure to how fascinating technology can be from an early age,” he said. “But it wasn't until recently that I decided to take the full dive into becoming a software engineer.”
Noun’s internship, scholarship and mentor opportunity are among the initiatives made possible by the Livermore Lab Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports scientific education, research and innovation at LLNL.
“We are delighted to have Alan Noun as LLF’s first recipient for this scholarship and intern opportunity,” said Dona Crawford, Foundation president.
“Ensuring that the next generation of students, at both high school and college levels, has access to the brilliant minds, initiatives and programs at the Lab is one of our main goals.
“We’re grateful to our wonderful donors – both individual and corporate – as well as Cal State East Bay, for making this possible.”
The Livermore Lab Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing fundamental knowledge, creating transformative technologies, and enhancing human health, safety, and quality of life for current and future generations.
It carries out this mission by seeking philanthropic contributions to support scientific education, research and innovation at the LLNL. For more information on the Foundation, visit www.livermorelabfoundation.org.