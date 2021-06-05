The Livermore Public Library will offer outdoor, early-learning classes this summer to help prepare young children for school.
Sessions will run through Aug. 14 at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The classes are free of charge.
Facemasks will be required for everyone over age 2 and the library is asking families to observe social distancing.
Sing and Learn Babies classes are for children from birth to 12-months-old. The classes will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday, on the lawn near the Storytime Room, and will include stories, songs, and playtime designed to provide an opportunity for babies to hear language and encourage young families to get to know one another.
No registration is required, but families are asked to attend only one session per week.
Music and Movement classes are designed for children from 1-5, but all ages are welcome. The sessions are designed to build motor and social skills, as well as language skills, and increase independence.
Classes will be held on the front patio of the library at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is required and families are asked to attend only one session per week.
Cuentos y Canciones classes – stories and songs in Spanish that support early literacy skills – will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday. Registration is required.
For further information, call 925-373-5505 or go to www.livermorelibrary.net.