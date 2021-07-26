The Livermore Public Library will host an online conversation about “empathy” on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Designed to encourage understanding, reveal common ground, and seek solutions among community members, the guided, interactive discussion will follow a format created by Living Room Conversations, a nonprofit formed in 2010 to “bridge divides through conversation.”
Librarian Paul Sevilla will facilitate the conversation. Participants will select from a set of questions designed to encourage dialogue during each of three rounds of conversation.
This program will be presented via Zoom from 7-8:30 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 925-373-5505. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link a few days prior to the event. To access the discussion guide and view the list of questions, go to https://bit.ly/3xIFvvV.