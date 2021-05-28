The Livermore Public Library will host an online performance by the Encore Players community theatre group on Tuesday, June 15, as part of its Adult Summer Reading program.
The theme for this year’s reading program is “Color Your World,” and the Encore Players will present a variety of readings, stories, and songs reflecting the many colors of both art and people.
The live, Zoom-based performance will begin at 7 p.m.
The library’s Adult Summer Reading Program is for those 18 and older. For more information about the program and access to the Encore Players performance, sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library, go to livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5505.