On July 3, detectives with the Livermore Police Department arrested Livermore resident Denise Arante, 48, on a warrant for charges of felony embezzlement, forgery and grand theft against the Livermore Little League, a youth baseball organization.
Denise Arante had served as the Livermore Little League’s board president for about two years prior to resigning in May 2019. Arante’s resignation came on the heels of an internal investigation into the theft of funds intended for the Livermore Little League. As the league president, Arante was entrusted with full access to the organization’s banking account and finances. The money Arante allegedly stole was intended to keep the youth baseball organization operable for the children.
This investigation was initially triggered by Arante’s personal bank discovering apparent fraudulent activity. The banking institution reported the activity to the league’s treasurer, which sparked an internal investigation. Upon further evaluation, it became evident that Arante committed fraud. The league reported the theft, embezzlement and forgery to the Livermore Police Department and cooperated fully with detectives.
The Livermore Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit assumed follow-up into the case. Following a systematic investigation, detectives uncovered evidence that Arante stole in excess of $22,000 from the Livermore Little League over a two-year period.
Detectives presented the case to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office for review. The District Attorney’s Office charged the case, which resulted in the issuance of a warrant for Arante’s arrest. Following her arrest on July 3, Arante provided a statement to detectives in which she admitted responsibility.