LIVERMORE — A Livermore man who invited two teenage female neighbors to swim in his pool has been charged with placing a cellphone on a bathroom counter to video them changing into their swimsuits, court records show.
Simon Wolfgang Meyer, 52, allegedly hid his Apple iPhone behind a towel, a cap and toilet paper, but one of the girl’s noticed it, shut it off and sent the video to herself, a statement of probable cause filed in Alameda County Superior Court said.
According to that report, a 14-year-old girl and her 15-year-old friend went to Meyer’s house in the 1100 block of Lexington Way to go swimming June 19. She described Meyer as a “family friend.”
Meyer told the girls they could use his master bathroom to change into their suits, but first he had to clean it up. After he did so, the girls went into the bathroom.
As they began to undress, the 14-year-old noticed the cellphone slightly hidden behind a package of toilet paper and told her friend to put her pants back on.
The girl told police she checked the phone, which was unlocked because it had been recording. She used the airdrop function on her own phone to send the video to herself and deleted the video from Meyer’s cellphone. She then sent it to her parents, who confronted Meyer at his home.
“Meyer denied being involved even after they showed him the cellphone footage,” Livermore Detective Ivan Alvarez wrote in his report.
Alvarez, who reviewed the recording when police were called, said it showed Meyer walking through the house with a cellphone. Meyer set the device on the countertop in the bathroom and walked away, but returned and placed a towel and a hat near the camera to hide it.
After he walked out, the girls walked in. The 15-year-old took her pants off, but the 14-year-old noticed the cell phone facing her as she started to remove her shorts. She told her friend to get dressed, grabbed the cell phone and turned it off.
Alvarez wrote that Meyer “intentionally placed his personal cellular phone in the master bathroom while recording two underage female juveniles undressing with intent to sexually arouse.”
“This incident occurred in the residence of Meyer where he specifically persuaded two female juveniles to use his master bathroom instead of a guest bathroom that was also readily available,” Alvarez wrote. “Additionally, as seen in the video recording, Meyer is seen manipulating the cellular phone in a position to capture any person who walks into the bathroom. After finding the optimal position for his cell phone, Meyer attempted to hide the camera by placing a towel and cap in front of the device.”
Police arrested Meyer on June 20. Prosecutors charged Meyer with a single count of child molesting, and two misdemeanor counts of “invading privacy by device” with the special allegation that the victims were minors.
Meyer did not return a phone message.