Livermore has been named a finalist in the National Civic League’s All-America City recognition program for 2021.
Livermore is one of 20 finalists from 15 states and is the only city from California.
The National Civic League will grant All-America distinction to 10 cities in June, after each of the finalists has an opportunity to give a virtual community presentation at the 72nd annual All-America City Awards event.
According to the National Civic League, All-America City designation recognizes effective, innovative, and inclusive civic engagement to address community issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, nonprofits, and government leaders.
The theme for the 2021 competition was “Building Equitable and Resilient Communities.”
Livermore’s application was a collaborative effort involving the city, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, and Las Positas College.
The application highlighted the community’s anti-vaping efforts and ways the city is addressing the youth mental health crisis. It also focused on efforts to address racial equity and justice, including the city’s Equity and Inclusion working group and the establishment of diverse clubs at Livermore schools, along with the community’s response to housing inequity and homelessness.
Other finalists include Spokane, Washington; Richmond, Virginia; Englewood, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; and Dallas, Texas.