City Manager Marc Roberts has announced his appointment of Jeramy Young as Livermore’s new chief of police, replacing Chief Michael Harris, who retired this past August.
Young, current acting police chief for the City of Livermore, will be responsible for continuing the community’s high standard of policing services, cultivating and maintaining effective partnerships with the community and other law enforcement agencies and providing an important perspective on the city’s management team.
“I’m excited to step into this new role and look forward to serving the community as their police chief,” Young said. “I have enjoyed working in Livermore and am eager to build on the great successes already achieved. The men and women of the Livermore Police Department are dedicated professionals, and I am honored to work with them.”
Young joined the Livermore Police Department in 2014 as a captain. During his time in Livermore, he has been responsible for many notable accomplishments. He implemented the Area Command Policing model, expanding community policing efforts and strengthening relationships with the Livermore community. He was integral in the creation of a real-time crime center, allowing for more efficient and effective responses to crime events. Most recently, he has actively engaged with the City Council Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee to address many pressing law enforcement issues, including racial justice, police response to mental illness, and diversity in recruitment.
The city embarked on a rigorous nationwide recruitment process, which included a community survey to solicit feedback about what the Livermore community wants to see in its next chief of police, and numerous interview panels that included community members from the city’s Equity and Inclusion working group, community stakeholders, and representatives from the law enforcement field.
Prior to joining the Livermore Police Department, Young held numerous law enforcement roles during his twelve years with the Modesto Police Department, working up from officer to acting captain. Before that, he served as an officer with the City of Seaside and sergeant with CSU Monterey Bay. Young is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Management and a Master of Business Administration in Finance.
Young has a passion for community policing, transparency in law enforcement, and is committed to prioritizing diversity on the Livermore police force.
Young is married, has three children, and enjoys golfing and camping with family.
“I am extremely proud of our police department,” Roberts said. “The fact that we had a well-qualified pool of candidates from across the nation shows how well respected our department is. I am excited that Jeramy will be our next chief of police. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization. Chief Young is dedicated to social justice, continuous improvement and transparency and has a passion for serving our community.”