The Livermore City Council on Monday ap proved a package of new emergency orders that offer some relief for businesses and people having trouble paying bills as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
In a 5-0 vote, the city council: declared a moratorium on fines, penalties and interest imposed for delinquent sewer and water service bills, unpaid business license, extended payment deadlines for hotel bed taxes collected by commercial lodging businesses, and suspended and extended the time to hear appeals. The council meeting was held via recorded video conference.
“As a result of the public health emergency and the precautions recommended by the health authorities, many residents and businesses in the City of Livermore have experienced or expect to experience a sudden and unexpected income loss,” Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts wrote in an amended emergency order on evictions April 2.
The council also approved a temporary ban on residential and commercial evictions for nonpayment of rent, consistent with an Alameda County eviction moratorium and a new statewide ban on the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31. None of the state, county and city orders on evictions relieve tenants of their liability for the unpaid rent.
In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic.
“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom wrote in a press release accompanying the March 16 executive order. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”
During the term of the order, a landlord is also prohibited from retaliating against a tenant that qualifies for the protections. Tenants are still liable for the unpaid rent, for which landlords can later seek. Livermore’s eviction moratorium is effective beginning March 25 and is set to expire May 31.
As the city’s director of emergency services, Roberts has broad emergency powers to make and issue orders and regulations necessary to protect life and property affected by the emergency without prior permission from the city council. City law still required council review and confirmation for some decisions made by the city manager acting as the director of emergency services.
Since Roberts declared a local emergency on March 13, which was ratified by the city council on March 16, he signed additional public safety orders deemed necessary on March 13, 25 and 30. He amended an order on April 2.
In order to have fines, penalties and interest waived for delinquent taxes and utility bills, those seeking relief must provide the city with written proof and certify under penalty of perjury that nonpayment was caused by a substantial loss of income or substantially increased out-of-pocket medical expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver only pertains to taxes and utility invoices that became delinquent between March 30 and May 31.
The council also extended the March 31 and June 30 quarterly transient occupancy tax payment deadlines to July 31.
To read Newsom’s executive order, visit https://bit.ly/3bbqjgb.