Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department Responds to Garage Fire

The Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) responded to a commercial structure fire on Stealth Street at 5:48 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 2.
According to Battalion Chief Kurtis Dickey, on arrival, they noted black smoke coming from the roof of a two-story commercial building. Crews quickly determined the fire was coming from the roof and rapidly extinguished the fire. The fire caused damage to the roofing material and an HVAC unit, but no civilians or fire crew members were injured. The building currently is having a new roof installed, and torches are used to melt the tar to the old roof, which is most likely cause of the fire.
The LPFD also responded to a working structure fire in the early hours of Aug. 3., on Janus Court in Livermore. The fire started in the garage, fire crews arrived quickly and contained the fire to the garage. The garage and all of its contents were destroyed, but there were no injuries to residents or fire crew members.
Additionally, the LPFD responded to two more minor structure fires, and the first arriving crew was able to mitigate the emergency on their own.