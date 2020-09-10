The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) will hold its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance event in a virtual setting, Friday, Sept. 11, beginning at 6:45 a.m. and ending around 7:15 a.m.
“Normally, we’re able to invite the community to attend the event, however, this year, due to COVID restrictions, we’ve moved the event to a live-streaming event, but we hope that you will join us,” said Joe Testa, LPFD deputy chief. “We plan to do a flag raising with our honor guard, a moment of silence, and a bell ringing as a tribute to those who fell on Sept. 11.”
To attend, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_911.
For those who are unable to attend at the time of the live airing, a video will be available for viewing on YouTube at http://bit.ly/Indy_LPFDyoutube.