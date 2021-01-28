Firefighters moved out of Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Station 3 this week after almost 50 years of use.
The 48-year-old building, on Santa Rita Road at West Las Positas Boulevard in Pleasanton, will be torn down and replaced with a two-story, 8,800 square foot fire station, which is expected to take about a year to complete. Until then, firefighters will work out of a temporary facility around the corner on Stoneridge Drive.
Although always intended to be a fire station, when Station 3 was built in 1973, it was initially used as a community center until it was needed by a growing department. It served that purpose for more than 40 years.
A bell that was used to summon Pleasanton’s volunteer firefighters in the late 1800s was kept in front of Station 3 until it was restored by the city and moved indoors for display. The bell, as well as other mementos, have been incorporated into the design of the new building and will be on public display.
The Pleasanton City Council-approved priority work plan project will begin soon, as the building no longer meets the operational needs of the fire service as it operates today, does not comply with seismic and wind building codes for essential facilities, and has become difficult to maintain. Additionally, the station includes an open dorm bunk area and bathroom facilities, making it impossible for staff of more than one gender to work out of the building. A study was also conducted and determined it was not economically prudent to renovate the building. Subsequently, the city council prioritized the rebuild in their work plan and approved a budget for the project.