Livermore Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Residential Burglary, Vandalism

LIVERMORE — A 53-year-old man who allegedly broke into a Livermore home was arrested Saturday night following a standoff with police, officers said.
Officers spotted the man inside the house when they responded to a burglar alarm in the 1100 block of P Street shortly after 6 p.m., Livermore Police Department Sgt. Ryan Sanchez said.
The man began throwing things inside the house and blocked the doors, Sanchez said.
Officers who surrounded the house asked neighbors to shelter in place and began negotiations over a loudspeaker to get the man to surrender. After about an hour of discussion, he walked out and surrendered without incident, Sanchez said.
The man was held on suspicion of residential burglary and vandalism. His name was not immediately released.
The residents of the house were not home at the time.