LIVERMORE — Police are searching for a motorist who tried to run down a Livermore motorcycle officer during a traffic stop last week, forcing the officer to leap from the bike to avoid injury.
The driver raced away.
The attack occurred about 11:45 a.m. Friday as the Livermore officer worked a special enforcement operation, clamping down on speeding on Isabel Avenue, Livermore Police Department Officer Taylor Burruss said.
During the operation, the officer pulled over a brown four-door crew cab Toyota Tundra between the 580 freeway and Portola Avenue.
The driver stopped but suddenly put the truck in reverse and accelerated toward the officer just as he was preparing to dismount his motorcycle, Burruss said.
“The officer was forced to jump from his motorcycle into an incoming lane of traffic on Isabel Avenue, narrowly escaping the blatant attack and the potential of being struck by passing traffic,” Burruss said. “The suspect vehicle backed over the officer’s police motorcycle causing significant damage and rendering it disabled.”
The truck, which fled the scene, left skid marks on the road.
Livermore officers found the truck as it raced away and gave chase, but police called off the pursuit because of safety concerns for the public and officers, Burruss said.
The officer was treated for injuries and released.
“This act of violence against our officer is absolutely unacceptable,” Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. “Our officers put their lives on the line for our community and an attack on an officer is an attack on our community. We will work tirelessly to bring this offender to justice.”
Anyone with information about the driver or with video of the attack was asked to call the Livermore Police Department Tip-Line at 925-371-4790. Callers can remain anonymous.