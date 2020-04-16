Livermore police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with what were reported to be injuries from a bicycle accident.
Corina Lee, listed as being from San Jose, but who had been living in Livermore, was admitted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley on Wednesday, April 8. Police said she died about 3:10 a.m., on April 9.
Livermore police had been called to the hospital shortly after midnight and learned that Lee had been brought in by her boyfriend, Jacob Krzemski, 38, who had an outstanding warrant and a restraining order from Santa Cruz County for domestic violence involving Lee.
Krzemski was arrested by Livermore detectives on the outstanding warrant and booked into the Alameda County Santa Rita jail in Dublin. Detectives later executed a search warrant at Lee’s residence. Despite the restraining order, police said Lee and Krzemski had been living together in Livermore for more than a month.
Police declined to elaborate on the nature of the injuries to Lee, but are investigating the case as a suspicious death, pending the results of an autopsy. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Livermore Police Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790.