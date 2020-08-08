The Livermore Police are warning of a scam in which callers ask residents to pay fines over the phone.
The callers claim the fines are to settle an arrest warrant, traffic citation, missed subpoena or bail restitution, according to the police. However, the department’s Facebook page notes, “the Livermore Police Department does not conduct business in this manner.”
According to the police, the callers have also “spoofed” the department’s telephone number, so it appears the call is coming from the police, and they use the names of actual or former police officers to appear legitimate.
Suspected scam calls should be reported by calling the non-emergency police line at (925) 371-4987.