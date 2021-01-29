The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) is laying the groundwork for students to return to in-person learning.
All 12 grades may be able to return as soon as March 10.
A hint of this return arrived in a survey that went out to all LVJUSD parents on Friday, Jan. 29, asking them to choose to remain in the distance learning program or return to school for in-person instruction. Elementary students will have the additional option to stay with their current teacher, whether that teacher is assigned to teach distance learning or in-person classes.
In November, the district submitted their plan for bringing students back onto campuses to the Alameda County Office of Education and Philomena Rambo, Director of Community Engagement, said the plan was approved.
“It’s possible, that with community spread being checked, we could reopen out schools to in-person learning as early as March 10,” Rambo said. “Whether students can return every day or part of a week is as yet unknown because of community health conditions. Health department criteria also must be taken into account.”
Rambo noted much of the behind-the-scenes work – in terms of air filters, plexiglass shields and other physical safety items – have been in place for some time.
LVJUSD parent Kristine Mordick is one of many who feel this is a step in the right direction.
“I am thrilled for my kids to be able to return to their schools,” said Mordick. “My senior can finally attend his last year of high school, and my other kids can get back to some sort of normalcy. Happy for this day.”