The Livermore Public Library will host a free family cycling workshop at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Instructors from the advocacy group Bike East Bay will lead games, safety and skill-building drills, and a neighborhood ride.
The program is designed for children who are already able to ride a bicycle and are ready to join their parents on local trails and roadways. Minors be accompanied by an adult and provide their own helmets and bicycles. Every child who participates will receive free reflective gear or a blinky light.
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/377mm4ka. For more information, call 925-373-5505 or go to www.livermorelibrary.net.