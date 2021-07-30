The Livermore Public Library has received a $106,300 donation from the family of Yu-Li Pan, a longtime resident of Livermore who died in February 2020, to fund online resources that support investment and business research, cultural diversity, and education.
The resources will be available to anyone with a library account through at www.livermorelibrary.net.
The library said those resources include the ValueLine Investment Survey, expanded access to Morningstar’s investment service, and Proquest U.S. Major Dailies, which provides access to the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New York Times, and Chicago Tribune.
Other online resources include Proquest Ethnic NewsWatch, Gale OneFile – Diversity Studies, and the Oxford Reference Library, which the library said would expand community access to resources focusing on cultural diversity, and continued access to Tutor.com.
Pan, who lived in Livermore from 1970 until 2018, immigrated from China in 1950. He received a PhD in physics from the University of California in 1964 and worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory until his retirement in 1993.