The Livermore Public Library, in concert with the Tri-Valley Stargazers Astronomy Club, will host an evening of exploring the night sky at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Library patrons can also check out telescopes for use at home. The telescopes are part of the city’s Library of Things that offers nontraditional items for checkout, including musical instruments, sewing machines, robots, and games.
For more information, call 925-373-5500 or go to www.livermorelibrary.net.