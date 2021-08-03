The Livermore Public Library has chosen a book about living with autism for its 2022 Livermore Reads Together program.
Japanese author Naoki Higashida wrote “The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism” when he was 13.
Born in 1992, Higashida was diagnosed with severe autism when he was five and subsequently learned to communicate using a handmade alphabet grid. He also began to write poems and short stories. His bestselling memoir, published in 2007 and translated into English in 2013, has now been adapted into a full-length documentary.
The Livermore Reads Together program is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library. During March 2022, the library will host a series of events related to the themes in the book.
“We aim to put a spotlight on autism awareness during next year’s Livermore Reads Together,” explained librarian Paul Sevilla. He said the library is “extremely interested in collaborating with autism groups and organizations in the community.”
In his introduction, novelist David Mitchell, who translated the book into English with his wife Keiko Yoshida, said that Higashida’s words allowed him to feel, for the first time, as if his own autistic child was explaining what was happening in his mind.
“The Reason I Jump” was named one of the Best Books of the Year by NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Business, and Bookish, and was a First Book Finalist for the 18th annual Books for a Better Life Awards, which honors excellence in self-improvement books.
For additional information, visit livermorelibrary.net.