Barbara Maroney, a Livermore resident with 25 years in the hospitality industry, has developed a new corkscrew she says provides a “faster, easier, and healthier way of opening a bottle of wine.”
Maroney received a patent on her CorkBoss in February and launched the product this month at the First Street Wine Company in Livermore.
She will be working with Franmara, a Salinas, California, distributor of wine accessories, to market the corkscrew. The CorkBoss is also available at https://thecorkboss.com.