By Heather Brewer
When Michael Haas, 56, was diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver failure in 2019, no one saw it coming.
“We were surprised and not expecting the diagnosis, due to making positive health and lifestyle changes,” said Michael, a Livermore resident. “It has impacted my day-to-day life, as I am not able to go to work or enjoy the recreational activities I once performed, including hiking, biking, camping, and participating in the Ham radio Club (AD6TA).”
NASH is liver inflammation and damage caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. It is part of a group of conditions called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Those affected are often told they have a fatty liver, and for most people, it causes no symptoms and no problems. However, the fat causes inflammation and damages cells in the liver in some people. Because of the damage, the liver doesn't work as well as it should. The condition can worsen over time and cause scarring of the liver, which leads to cirrhosis.
NASH is similar to the kind of liver disease that is caused by long-term, heavy drinking, but it occurs in people who don't abuse alcohol.
Fortunately, Michael is eligible for a living organ donation from a matching donor with A positive, A negative, O positive or O negative blood types; a relatively normal weight (a BMI 32 or under); and who is between the ages of 18 and 65 years old. As none of his immediate family are a match, they are hoping one can be found in the community via outreach through a website at www.aliverformike.com, as well as business cards they had made.
“"The most lengths that I have gone through to spread the word is either by phone, but with COVID it is hard to see friends," said Heidi Haas, Michael's wife of 32 years. "If I see somebody or meet somebody when we go for a walk that I can have a conversation with. I always have (cards) with me and pass them out. If I am at a store and I happen to have a conversation with somebody, I give them a card as well."
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Michael lost his mother at a very young age. He was then lovingly raised with his father, a German Jewish Holocaust survivor. He is described by those who know him as a kind and generous person who is highly regarded by his family, friends and co-workers.
“When Mike turned 16, I was already out of law school, working as a prosecutor in the small town of Placerville in El Dorado County,” said Gregory Haas, Michael’s brother. “Almost every time I was in trial, Mike would love to take the Greyhound bus up to Sacramento, so he could come to court and watch. Whether I won or lost, Mike was always my biggest supporter, and I remember how all the attorneys and court staff came to know and like Mike for the good person he was.”
While support and well wishes are pouring in from the community, Michael’s family is hoping fervently for a match to turn up.
“We are hoping that if it is somebody who's willing and able, we can become lifelong friends," said Heidi. "If we know who the donor is — because you can do this anonymously — we would want to meet this person and have a lifelong relationship with them.”
For those out there considering undergoing testing for living organ donation, Michael urges them to remember the impact they could make on another person’s life and family.
“If you have the ability to change someone’s life forever, take it,” he said. “Please consider becoming a living donor. Think about if you were put in (these) families’ situations. It’s very difficult to think you could lose a loved one when possibly there could be someone who could help save a life or give someone a second chance. Keep in mind as the donor, your liver will regenerate to the size needed for you to live a normal life.”
For more information or to help get the word out, visit www.aliverformike.com.