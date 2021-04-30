The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore has awarded more than $81,000 in grants to 22 community organizations.
The grants were announced at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley on April 13. Since 1999, the foundation has distributed more than $1,385,000 in community grants.
Receiving grants this year were: Agape Villages Foster Family Agency, Assistance League of Amador Valley, Culinary Angels, Down Syndrome Connection, Fertile Groundworks, Granada Supporters Safe and Sober Grad Night, Good News Bears, Harmony & Healing, Hope Hospice, Kids Teach Tech, Leo Croce Elementary School, the Livermore Lab Foundation, Missing Man Ministries, Paws in Need, Quest Science Center, Shakespeare Associates/Festival, Spectrum Community Services, Sunflower Hill, Teen Esteem, Tri-Valley Conservancy, Tri-Valley Haven, and Tri-Valley REACH for Special Adults.
Earlier this year, the foundation also gave $61,000 to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District for distance-learning equipment needs during the pandemic.
Founded in 1987, the foundation includes members of the Rotary Club of Livermore and the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley.