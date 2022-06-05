The Rotary Club of Livermore is hosting its annual downtown parade on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Held virtually for the past two years due to COVID, the in-person event will feature music from local school bands and will honor parade Grand Marshall Former City Manager Marc Roberts and Community Service Award recipients Mary and Alan Burnham.
Roberts, who just retired after 35 years with the city, played a lead role in the South Livermore Specific Plan, the revitalization of downtown and the city’s recovery from the Great Recession.
Burnham, who moved to Livermore in 1977 to work at LLNL, founded
Quest Science Center and owns a building with his wife Mary that houses the TriValley Haven food pantry and the CommonPoint Center for Nonprofits. Carolyn Siegfried from the Pedrozi Foundation and a member of the Rotary Club of Livermore, nominated Alan & Mary Burnham. The Rotary Board are giving them the award because not only did they purchase the building where the new Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry and TVNPA CommonPoint Nonprofit Center are located, but they also donated significantly ($25,000) to making both locations possible.
The parade coincides with the Livermore Rodeo which kicks off also on June 11.