Four schools from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) have been recognized for their success in implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) by the California PBIS Coalition (CPC). Altamont Creek Elementary, Croce Elementary, Junction Avenue K-8, and Rancho Las Positas Elementary were awarded bronze implementation awards for the 2018-19 school year in the CPC’s first statewide recognition.
PBIS is a set of proactive strategies for defining, teaching and supporting constructive student behaviors that in turn create positive school environments.
“Our approach to whole-child learning includes supporting the behavioral, social-emotional and academic needs of our students,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Dr. Kelly Bowers. “Research shows that using PBIS to improve the social and behavioral atmosphere in the classroom leads to enhanced academic success.”
All four recognized schools were part of the initial PBIS cohort organized by LVJUSD for the 2018-19 school year. For the 2019-20 school year, all district schools will be incorporating PBIS into their behavioral framework.
“Our focus is on preventing problems,” said Tara Aderman, principal of Altamont Creek Elementary. “Rather than assuming students should know how to behave, we work hard to teach, model and reinforce what positive behavior looks like in all areas of the school from the classroom to the lunchroom and the playground.”