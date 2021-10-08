LIVERMORE – The City of Livermore will hold a series of public meetings in the coming weeks as it undergoes its redistricting process.
Redistricting refers to a process that takes place every 10 years in which district lines in municipal and regional jurisdictions are redrawn based upon the U.S. Census data.
Livermore will launch the process by hosting the first of four public hearings on Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. via Zoom. The first hearing will include a presentation on redistricting and how community members can get involved.
The City of Livermore has established a schedule for upcoming hearings and workshops:
- Oct. 11, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. - First Public Hearing
- Oct. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. - First Community Workshop
- Jan. 24, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. - Second Hearing
- Feb. 14, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. - Third Hearing
- March 14, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. - Fourth Hearing
Members of the Livermore community are invited to participate in the redistricting process to help make sure district lines respect neighborhoods, history, and geographical elements.
During the process, mapping tools will become available for residents to draw what they believe should be the new district lines that define their communities of interest. Communities of interest can include shared interests, social and civic networks, racial and ethnic compositions, cultural identities, socioeconomic status, etc.
To help share information about redistricting and eventually gather draft maps and collect public feedback, the City of Livermore has launched a dedicated redistricting website: drawlivermore.org.
The new website includes background information on redistricting, a schedule of participation opportunities, and frequently asked questions (FAQs). Mapping tools will become available in the future.
As the redistricting process moves forward, the city will continue to update the redistricting website to include additional details on future public hearings, mapping opportunities, FAQs, and more.
To stay up to date on the latest redistricting news, visit drawlivermore.org or subscribe to receive emails at drawlivermore.org/subscribe/.
Zoom details: (Meeting ID: 892 5927 5389 or Zoom Dial-In Phone Number: 1 669 900 6833).