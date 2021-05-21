Visitors to Livermore’s downtown may have noticed someone missing – Jesse, the small bronze boy enjoying an ice cream cone with a four-legged friend.
The dog is still there, but Jesse and his ice cream cone have been removed by the city’s maintenance department for restoration.
“It has not been stolen,” said Jeff Shafer, Livermore’s maintenance manager. “The maintenance dept removed it because the little boy’s face and his body has had deterioration from weather and other things and so we removed it and the city is attempting to find an artist or somebody who can restore it.”
The city has received multiple inquiries from residents asking what had happened to “Sunday with Jesse,” located on the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue. The sculpture is bronze painted with acrylic resin and Adam Van de Water, director of innovation and economic development, said the paint had simply worn away over time.
“Color had been wiped away with fingerprints and everything else and had gone to not even a bronze, but a dark color that some people were interpreting as blackface, so it’s a maintenance issue,” Van de Water said. “So public works removed it and is evaluating ways to restore it and improve it from a maintenance perspective and whether they can perform that work themselves or they needed an art conservator to do so.”
Shafer said funding for the project would come from the city’s maintenance fund. The timeline is still uncertain, but he hopes to see the statue back in place before the end of the year.