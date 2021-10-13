Hundreds of Livermore students and their families enjoyed clear skies and sunshine last Wednesday, Oct. 6, as they walked, bicycled, skated, and scootered to local schools on International Walk and Roll to School Day.
The annual observance is designed as an opportunity for students and the community to help reduce traffic, improve air quality, and have fun while exercising.
Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Superintendent Kelly Bowers were on hand to greet Marylin Avenue Elementary School students, whose mascot is the Roadrunners, as they walked and rolled onto campus.
“It was amazing to see how many kids participated,” Haubert said. “It is important to remind students of the importance of safe and active travels to and from school.”
Haubert raffled off a Razor scooter and helmet, which went to fifth-grader Francisco Moreno.
LVJUSD School Board President Craig Bueno was among those who joined more than 200 students and family members making their way to Sunset Elementary School.
“It was terrific to see so many students and families connecting with one another as they were walking and riding to school,” Bueno said.
“Walking and rolling to school may not work for every family,” added School Board Member Emily Prusso. “But if you live close enough and have the ability, I’d encourage families to try. When my kids were younger, walking them to school each day was a great way to work through any morning anxiety they were experiencing.”