Livermore resident Ryan Martinez plays three instruments, produced and released five songs, hosted two virtual concerts and played in one virtual music festival.
And he’s just 17-years-old.
With these feats, it’s no surprise that Ryan has been selected by the Grammy Museum to participate in its 17th annual Grammy Camp program this July.
The Grammy Camp program is a virtual summer camp that prepares high school students for a career in the music industry through classes and collaboration with those who share their interest in music.
"While the program will be a virtual experience again this year, it remains one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry," said Michael Sticka, president of the Grammy Museum, in a recent press release.
Ryan, a senior at De La Salle High School from Livermore, is one of 81 high school students from across the nation who were chosen to participate in this year’s virtual camp.
“This is a really great opportunity to network with people across the country and spend a week getting to work with people that share the same interest as me,” said Ryan.
His interest in music stemmed from its prevalence in his life, from playing the trumpet in his middle school band to the songs he listened to in his house throughout his childhood. Now, Ryan is teaching himself guitar and piano, and he releases music on all major streaming platforms under the name of Dj Doughboi, influenced by the styles of Taylor Swift and The Chainsmokers.
Participants in the Grammy Camp program choose a focus from seven music career tracks: audio engineering, electronic music production, music business, music journalism, songwriting, vocal performance and instrumental performance. Ryan will be studying music business as he hopes to pursue a career in that area of the music industry.
“We’ll be working in conjunction with USC professors and industry leaders through the recording academy,” said Ryan. “We’re going to be studying trend patterns, studying what makes a good song and how to market it and studying concert production and tour production.”
Blake Stokes, an alumnus of the Grammy Camp program, said that the skills and experience he gained from the program helped him get a start in the music industry.
“The benefits of Grammy Camp were definitely expanding my network, learning about the industry side of music, and learning about songwriting on another level,” said Stokes. “It taught me the skills to work with people professionally in the music industry.”
Stokes attended the program in 2019 and 2020 on the songwriting track, and now he’s living in Los Angeles, working on his own music and pitching songs to big names like Dua Lipa, Dixie D’Amelio and Madison Beer.
This year, Grammy Camp participants will also hear from guest artists All Time Low, Echosmith and The War and Treaty about their experiences in the music industry and their paths to success.
As Ryan prepares for the upcoming experience, he said, “I’m just really looking forward to meeting people and networking with them and understanding more in-depth about the music industry by getting to really have hands-on experience with it.”