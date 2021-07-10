It’s July 4, nearly two weeks into a 2,000 mile charity ride to Oklahoma, and Livermore teens Danny Knight, Aiden Habiger and Malachi Schallitz are enjoying the scenery in Southern California.
“It has been so great just being on the coast and seeing the ocean and how beautiful it is,” said Adien, 18. “The most challenging so far? Definitely the hills.”
The boys are making their way from Livermore to Tulsa on two bikes and a unicycle, riding to raise funds for Tri-Valley Young Life and the East Bay Prayer Furnace. Their Instagram handle, ‘3Guys5Wheels’ is gaining a local following, and the threesome are hoping it will raise some money as well.
“Our goal is to have around $2,000 to $3,000 to give to the two groups,” said Danny, 17. “So far, family and friends have been very supportive and generous.”
The idea for the ride was born two years ago when Danny, who was just learning to ride a unicycle, felt inspired to see if he could make it to Oklahoma where his brother, Josiah, attends college. While working at Wendy’s in Livermore to raise some money for the trip, Danny met Malachi who quickly signed on for the adventure, as did Danny’s longtime friend Aiden. With Dan Knight, Danny’s dad, on board to drive the support vehicle for the journey, the adventure began.
“When we started this trip, I really thought I was going to have a lot of free time, but that’s not the case,” said Knight. “We have had some mechanical issues, and keeping them fed is a big deal.”
The riders map approximately 50 miles a day; navigating down the California coast, battling crazy drivers, dehydration, boredom and the occasional chafing. They mostly stay at campgrounds but take weekly rest days to luxuriate in a local motel, sleep, eat and see the sights.
“Today (July 4), we are taking it easy and will probably go see Hollywood, get some good sleep and maybe play a little Frisbee,” said Dan. “But definitely no riding.”
This week, the boys will be hitting Route 66, taking it through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and eventually Oklahoma.
“We will be hitting the desert soon, and we know it is going to be hot, so we are preparing for that,” said Malachi, 16. “We will figure out our schedule (morning or evening riding) once we get there.”
The group has met a variety of people during their rides; some interested in their stories, others offering suggestions and advice. So far, lessons learned have included organization and menu-planning.
“I’ve learned it’s all about lunch meats and not peanut butter and jelly,” joked Knight.
For their part, the boys have learned to appreciate their pre-trip training and the value of sleep and proper hydration. All in all, said Dan Knight, the trip so far has been a success.
“It's been good; they are a good group of boys,” said Dan Knight. “I can’t imagine doing this when I was their age. The first time they did a 50-mile ride it was a game changer. After they did that, it was like ‘Wow, they might be able to pull this off.’ I am very optimistic; I told them I am betting on them.”
To keep up with the group’s progress, follow them on Instagram at “3Guys5Wheels.” To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.eastbayprayerfurnace.org/give.