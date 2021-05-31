Livermore will hold a third East Avenue Corridor Study community workshop on Tuesday, June 8. The online, Zoom-based meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The city is considering several alternatives to enhance bicycle and pedestrian travel and safety along East Avenue between Livermore Avenue and South Vasco Road, including medians and left-turn lanes, bicycle lanes, and wider sidewalks. The city is also considering changes to crosswalks and more street lighting.
The workshop will highlight various alternatives and present the results from previous surveys and outreach efforts. To join the workshop online, go to www.zoom.us/j/95295713124 (Meeting ID 952 9571 3124) or call 669-900-6833 to listen by phone. For more information, go to www.eastavecorridorstudy.com.