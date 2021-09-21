As part of its outreach efforts for updating the city’s general plan, Livermore will hold a virtual workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The plan helps guide long-range planning decisions for housing, transportation, parks, public services, safety, and other decisions affecting the city’s quality of life. It is typically updated every 15 to 20 years.
“Livermore is consistently recognized as a great place to live, work, and visit, and the general plan update is the community’s opportunity to ensure that we and future generations continue to enjoy all aspects of life in Livermore.” said Mayor Bob Woerner. “A top priority … is an equitable outreach process that allows the broadest range of voices to be heard.”
The city will also hold an outdoor open house at the Civic Center Library, at 1188 South Livermore Ave., from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25. To register for the Virtual Visioning Workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3nR3yam.